Top Events On November 11: RG Kar Murder Case Trial, New Maruti Dzire Launch, Swiggy IPO, ONGC Q2 Results, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Today, November 11major developments are set to unfold in India. In Kolkata, the high-profile RG Kar junior doctor's rape and murder case enters its trial phase while the much-anticipated Swiggy gears up for its Dalal Street launch, with share allotment expected. Several giants, including ONGC and Hindalco, will release their Q2 earnings, impacting investor sentiments. Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki introduces its revamped Dzire model, setting a new standard in compact sedan safety, and reports suggest the ICC may cancel its Champions Trophy event in Lahore due to scheduling issues.

Murder charges in RG Kar case: trial to commence

In a significant turn in the RG Kar Medical College case, Sealdah Court has framed murder charges against Sanjay Roy, accused in the death of a postgraduate doctor nearly three months ago. Roy will face trial starting November 11 under multiple charges of murder, rape, and causing death or persistent vegetative state, as per the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Swiggy Limited's much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) is slated to hit Dalal Street on Wednesday, November 13, as the company positions itself in the quick commerce and food delivery markets. Share allotments are expected to be finalised on November 11, adding further excitement to the market debut.

ONGC, Hindalco, Britannia, and others to reveal quarterly performance

Several major companies, including ONGC , Hindalco, Britannia, Shree Cements, NMDC , and Bank of India, are set to announce their Q2 results on November 11. Market analysts are closely watching these reports for insights into sectors such as energy, cement, and quick-service food, with results from prominent brands like Jubilant Foodworks, Godfrey Phillips, and Blue Dart Express also expected.

Maruti Suzuki is set to reveal pricing for its all-new Dzire model today, boasting a GNCAP five-star safety rating, positioning it as the safest compact sedan in its class. The new Dzire is available in LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus variants, featuring modern amenities such as a large infotainment screen, wireless connectivity, and a 360-degree camera. Bookings are now open with a token amount of Rs. 11,000.

The ICC is reportedly cancelling the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan due to logistical hurdles, especially surrounding India's participation. The ICC planned to launch a 100-day countdown on November 11 but has faced complications amid reports that the BCCI is hesitant to commit due to security concerns.

Bitcoin hits record $80,000 amid Trump's win

Bitcoin surged to an all-time high of $80,000 on Sunday as optimism grew around President-elect Donald Trump's support for digital assets. Trump's plans to bolster the U.S. cryptocurrency sector, including a proposed Bitcoin reserve and pro-crypto regulatory appointments, have buoyed market sentiment. The price rally, up 4.7% to $80,092, is also attributed to expectations of a Congress with pro-crypto lawmakers.