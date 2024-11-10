Up To Ukraine To Outline Parameters Of Path To Just, Sustainable Peace - MFA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The war is raging on Ukrainian soil, so it is Ukraine that will determine the parameters of the path to a comprehensive, just, and sustainable peace.

That's according to Heorhii Tykhyi, the spokesman for the of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, who spoke in a comment to Ukrinform in response to the opinion, expressed by Poland's Prime Donald Tusk regarding the publication of the“peace plan” of the U.S. President-elect, Donald Trump, to end the war in Ukraine.

"We are grateful to the Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk, for reaffirming his commitment to the principle of 'nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine.' The Ukrainian side consistently and firmly emphasizes the need to strictly observe this principle. The war is taking place on Ukrainian soil, so it is Ukraine that will determine the parameters of the path to a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace," he said.

Tykhyi added that it is in the interests of all peace-loving states to end the Russian aggression against Ukraine with respect for its sovereignty and territorial integrity, international law, the goals and principles of the UN Charter.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, this week The Wall Street Journal published the details of the "peace plan" of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to end the war in Ukraine. It may include a demand to hold back Ukraine's ambitions to join NATO for the next 20 years, as well as freezing the current front line without Kyiv regaining any territories captured by Russia.

Responding to a question about Trump's plan regarding Ukraine, which was partially disclosed to the media, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that in the near future, a declaration could be expected regarding the date of the ceasefire, the borders on which it will be established, as well as security guarantees for Ukraine.

He also emphasized that "decisions regarding the war in Ukraine cannot be made over the heads of not only Ukrainians, but ours as well."