عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Attack Nikopol District With Artillery, Drones Throughout Day

Russians Attack Nikopol District With Artillery, Drones Throughout Day


11/10/2024 7:12:08 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military carried out repeated attacks on Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk region throughout the day.

This was reported on Telegram by Chief of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, as cited by Ukrinform.

"Throughout the day, the Russians terrorized Nikopol district, using kamikaze drones and dropping munitions from UAVs. They also shelled the area with heavy artillery. The attacks targeted Nikopol, as well as Marganets, Pokrovske, and Myrivske communities," Lysak wrote.

Read also: Injury toll in Russian attack on Chuhuiv community in Kharkiv region rises to four

The attacks resulted in damage to eight private houses, seven outbuildings, several vehicles, power lines, and a gas pipeline.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Earlier it was reported that air defense systems were active overnight in Dnipropetrovsk region.

MENAFN10112024000193011044ID1108870459


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search