Russians Attack Nikopol District With Artillery, Drones Throughout Day
11/10/2024 7:12:08 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military carried out repeated attacks on Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk region throughout the day.
This was reported on Telegram by Chief of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, as cited by Ukrinform.
"Throughout the day, the Russians terrorized Nikopol district, using kamikaze drones and dropping munitions from UAVs. They also shelled the area with heavy artillery. The attacks targeted Nikopol, as well as Marganets, Pokrovske, and Myrivske communities," Lysak wrote.
The attacks resulted in damage to eight private houses, seven outbuildings, several vehicles, power lines, and a gas pipeline.
Fortunately, no casualties were reported.
Earlier it was reported that air defense systems were active overnight in Dnipropetrovsk region.
