Ukraine War Outcome Will Shape Global Security Architecture For Decades - Sybiha
11/10/2024 7:12:08 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The outcome of the Russian-Ukrainian war will shape the global security architecture for decades to come.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this in a post on X , Ukrinform reports.
"Not only is Ukraine's future at stake. The outcomes of this war will shape the global security architecture for decades. To ensure long-term peace in Europe and beyond, Russian aggression must not be rewarded. It must fail," he wrote.
Sybiha said that appeasement will not work, but "peace through strength will."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at the opening of a summit of the European Political Community in Budapest on November 7 that the concept of "peace through strength" has already "proved its realism and effectiveness more than once."
"Now it is needed once more," Zelensky added.
