Scores Of Civilians Killed In Israeli Occupation Raids On Several Lebanese Districts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 10 (KUNA) --The Israeli raid launched earlier in the day on the Lebanese village of Almat in Jbeil District has killed so far 24 and wounded eight others, two of whom are in critical conditions, Lebanon's National News Agency reported on Sunday.





The Israeli occupation raid on a house in Baalbek resulted in the killing of five, including two children, it added.





Israel's continued raids on Baalbek-Hermel killed four people and wounded ten others, Lebanese Ministry's emergency operation said in a statement, referring to other victims in some parts in Lebanon.





Since September 23, Israeli occupation warplanes have been attacking some parts in Lebanon, causing great human and material losses, and displacing thousands of people. (end)





fz











MENAFN10112024000071011013ID1108870426