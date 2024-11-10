Russia-Africa Forum Declares Inclusive Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- Russian Foreign Sergey Lavrov announced on Sunday the signing of a package of deals and memos with African countries, in line with a comprehensive strategic partnership.





It is the first ministerial of Russia-Africa Partnership Forum held in the Russian city of Sochi.





During bilateral meetings held on the sidelines of the conference with some of his counterparts, Lavrov said Moscow is working on developing economic and commercial ties with African countries.





He referred to efforts aiming to continue improving mechanisms of backing business sector and finding solutions.





Delivering a speech before the forum, Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf said partnership between Russia and Africa has developed, thanks to Moscow's contributions to enhancing African countries' capacities.





He extolled the outcomes of the forum in terms of boosting cooperation to combat terror, highlighting the comprehensive nature of the projects and initiatives discussed during the conference.





Mali's Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop said cooperation between his country and Russia in security field is on the right track, and boosts countries' military potential.





Russia's firms are working in all areas with Mali's government and private partners in Mali to offer solutions to challenges facing Malian people, he said





Meanwhile, Russia news agency (RIA Novosti) reported that President Vladimir Putin said Russia continues offering support to African countries in different fields, including combating terror.





The second ministerial conference will be held in 2025. (end)





