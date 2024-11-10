Joe Degenova Of Big D Print And Logistics LLC Highlights New Expanded Color Gamut Offerings With Xerox CMYK+ Technology

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Michigan, US, 10th November 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Big D Print & Logistics LLC is revolutionizing the printing with the latest in cutting-edge color technology. Joe DeGenova, acting General Manager, proudly announces the company's new expanded color gamut offerings through Xerox CMYK+ technology, setting a new standard in the world of commercial printing. According to DeGenova, this advancement allows Big D Print & Logistics to provide clients with unparalleled options for vibrant, eye-catching print materials, including neon colors, metallic gold and silver, and luxurious embellishments.

“With our adoption of Xerox CMYK+ technology, we're offering something truly transformative,” says Joe DeGenova.“Our clients can now elevate their marketing materials and stationery with specialty colors that go beyond the traditional CMYK palette, ensuring their projects not only stand out but leave a lasting impression.”

Expanding the Possibilities with Adaptive CMYK+

The Xerox Adaptive CMYK+ Kit enables the creation of over a million colors, leveraging 11 new toners that include vivid fluorescent shades, metallics, and elegant clear finishes. As DeGenova explains, this technology provides a simple and efficient way to swap between standard CMYK and specialty colors, unlocking unique creative opportunities without the need for additional equipment.

“Our team can seamlessly switch from CMYK to specialty colors in just a few minutes, offering our clients a level of customization and turnaround speed that is unmatched in the industry,” DeGenova notes. This flexibility allows for the production of everything from dazzling event invitations and metallic-finished direct mail pieces to personalized banners and striking retail signage.

Key Advantages of the New Technology

Joe DeGenova highlights several significant advantages that Xerox CMYK+ brings to Big D Print & Logistics:

Unparalleled Color Vibrancy

“With the ability to print in fluorescent cyan, magenta, and yellow, our clients can achieve colors that pop like never before,” DeGenova emphasizes. These vivid hues are perfect for marketing materials that need to grab attention, whether in print advertisements or product packaging.

Metallic and Clear Embellishments

The inclusion of metallic gold and silver toners, as well as a versatile clear toner, opens up new possibilities for luxury branding.“Imagine a poster that not only looks metallic but feels real to the touch or an invitation that sparkles with gold highlights,” says DeGenova. These high-impact embellishments create a premium experience for audiences and command attention.

High Margins and Competitive Edge

DeGenova underscores the financial benefits of offering specialty printing.“The premium print market is growing rapidly, and customers are willing to pay 24-89% more for products that go beyond standard CMYK,” he explains. By offering these unique printing capabilities, Big D Print & Logistics is well-positioned to differentiate itself and deliver high-value services that boost profitability.

Fast Turnaround and Personalization

According to Joe DeGenova, the ability to quickly swap toner kits without needing extensive setup means faster production times.“This efficiency is crucial for our clients who need personalized and high-quality print jobs on tight deadlines,” he adds. Whether it's for a last-minute marketing campaign or customized event materials, the company can deliver exceptional results with speed and precision.

Why Choose Big D Print & Logistics?

Joe DeGenova explains that the company's investment in advanced technology like Xerox CMYK+ reflects a broader commitment to innovation and excellence.“Our team's technical expertise, coupled with this state-of-the-art equipment, ensures that we're offering some of the best printing solutions available in Southern Texas,” he states.

With his extensive background in sales, operations, and client relationship management, DeGenova is excited to lead Big D Print & Logistics into a new era of specialty printing. The company's comprehensive services now cater to the evolving needs of businesses looking to make an impact through high-quality, vibrant print materials.

About Big D Print & Logistics LLC

Since its inception, Big D Print & Logistics has been committed to providing exceptional printing and logistics solutions. Now, with the addition of Xerox CMYK+ technology, the company is further enhancing its ability to serve clients with creativity, speed, and unmatched quality.

