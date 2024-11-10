JSMO: Olive Oil Lab Tests Ensure Quality And Combat Adulteration

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 10 (Petra) -- The Jordan Standards and Metrology Organization (JSMO) has affirmed that its laboratory unit conducts comprehensive testing of olive oil to verify quality, classification, and detect any adulteration.In a statement released Sunday, JSMO detailed its testing procedures, which primarily focus on classifying olive oil according to Jordanian standards based on acidity levels into extra virgin, virgin, or ordinary virgin categories.The laboratory also performs rancidity tests through peroxide value measurement and fatty acid composition analysis to detect any mixing with other oils or substances.The organization highlighted that its facility is the kingdom's only accredited laboratory equipped to conduct sensory evaluation through smell and taste by specialized experts in the field. JSMO encourages those interested in olive oil testing to contact the Laboratory Directorate at 065301225."Our comprehensive testing protocols aim to maintain the highest standards in olive oil quality control," the statement emphasized, underscoring JSMO's role in protecting consumer interests and ensuring product integrity in the local market.