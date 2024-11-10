عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Meteorology Forecasts Fog Formation, Low Visibility From Tomorrow

Qatar Meteorology Forecasts Fog Formation, Low Visibility From Tomorrow


11/10/2024 2:00:22 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula online

Doha: On its latest weather update, the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) forecasted chances of fog formation at some places during the night and early morning on Monday and Tuesday.
During this, visibility will drop to less than 2 kilometres.
The Department urged all to take extra precautions during this period.

MENAFN10112024000063011010ID1108869966


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search