Qatar Meteorology Forecasts Fog Formation, Low Visibility From Tomorrow

Doha: On its latest weather update, the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) forecasted chances of fog formation at some places during the night and early morning on Monday and Tuesday. During this, visibility will drop to less than 2 kilometres. The Department urged all to take extra precautions during this period.

