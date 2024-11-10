Ukrainian Figure Skaters Win Three Medals At Denkova-Staviski Cup Tournament

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian figure skaters have won three medals at the Denkova-Staviski Cup figure skating tournament.

According to the press service of the of Youth and Sports of Ukraine , the competition was held in the Bulgarian capital, Sofia, Ukrinform reports.

Yehor Kurtsev (men's single skating, juniors, 185.47 points) and the duet of Tetiana Bielodonova and Ivan Kachur (juniors, ice dance, 135.24 points) claimed silver medals.

The duet of Zoe Larson and Andrii Kapran (adults, ice dance, 171.92 points) took bronze.

Photo: facebook/minmolodsport