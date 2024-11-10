Kuwait Amir Rep. To Participate In Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad is set to leave Kuwait on Monday to participate in the extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit.





The Representative of His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince will head the Kuwaiti Delegation in the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the 29th of the Parties (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan. (end)





