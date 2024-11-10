Kuwait Amir Rep. To Participate In Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit
11/10/2024 9:09:36 AM
KUWAIT, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah is set to leave Kuwait on Monday to participate in the extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit.
The Representative of His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince will head the Kuwaiti Delegation in the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the 29th conference of the Parties (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan. (end)
