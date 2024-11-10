Top News Nov 10: Bitcoin Surges To Record High, Amit Shah Releases Manifesto For Maharashtra Polls, More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In today's news wrap, we have surging to record high of nearly $80,000; Moody's predicting that India stands to gain from the President-elect Donald Trump's administration, Justice Sanjiv Khanna to be sworn in as 51st Chief Justice of India and more.

India to gain from Donald Trump's presidency

India stands to gain significantly from the shift of power if President-elect Donald makes the White House comeback after his historic win in the US presidential elections, according to a report by the global ratings agency Moody's cited by the news portal Hindustan Times on Sunday, November 10. Tap here to read more

| 2024 US Election Results: Donald Trump clinches victory in Arizona Bitcoin surges to record high

Bitcoin surged to a record high of nearly $80,000 due to US President-elect Donald Trump's support of digital assets and the possibility of pro-crypto lawmakers in Congress. The cryptocurrency soared 4.3 per cent to $79,771 on Sunday and reached nearly $79,000 at 2:05 pm in Singapore, according to a Bloomberg report. Smaller tokens such as Cardano and Dogecoin also climbed. Tap here to read more

Swiggy IPO GMP status ahead of listing

The much-awaited Swiggy Limited's initial public offering (IPO) is poised to make its Dalal Street debut on Wednesday, November 13. The food delivery and quick commerce company is expected to finalise its share allotment on Monday, November 11. Investors who placed bids for the Swiggy IPO can check the share allotment status online on Link Intime India Private Ltd's website. Tap here to read more

| IPOs this week: One mainboard IPO, two SME IPOs and four listings Justice Sanjiv Khanna to be sworn in as 51st Chief Justice of India

Justice Sanjiv Khanna will take oath as the new Chief Justice of India on Monday - with President Droupadi Murmu administering the oath of office at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 10 am. He will succeed DY Chandrachud who retired on Sunday. Justice Khanna will remain in the top office till mid-May 2025. Tap here to read more