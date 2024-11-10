Embassy REIT Announces Appointment of Ritwik Bhattacharjee as Interim CEO

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, India, November 08, 2024



Embassy Office Parks REIT (NSE: EMBASSY / BSE: 542602) (‘Embassy REIT’), India’s first listed REIT and the largest office REIT in Asia by area, today announced the appointment of Ritwik Bhattacharjee as its Interim Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect. Ritwik has been associated with the REIT since its listing and was a founding member of the team that helped list Embassy REIT in 2019. He last held the position of Chief Investment Officer at Embassy REIT.



Prior to joining Embassy REIT, Ritwik spent over 12 years as an investment banker at global firms, including Nomura, Citi, UBS, and JPMorgan. As an investment banker, Ritwik has worked on numerous REIT and real estate capital markets and advisory transactions in in New York and Singapore.



Ritwik holds a BA on Economics from Middlebury College, an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, and a Master of Arts in Law and Diplomacy (MALD) from The Fletcher School at Tufts University.





