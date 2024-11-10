(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, November 08, 2024: Smt. Vanitha Mohan, Chairperson of Pricol Limited and Managing Trustee of Siruthuli, has been conferred with the prestigious 2024 Kulapati Munshi Award. This honor, presented by the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's Coimbatore Kendra, recognizes her outstanding contributions to water conservation, ecological restoration, and environmental sustainability in the Kongu region. Shri. M.M Murugappan, Former Executive Chairman, Murugappa Group of Companies, conferred the award on Smt Vanitha Mohan in the present of Shri. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, Chairman, Bharatiya Vidhya Bhavan Coimbatore Kendra.

As the Managing Trustee of Siruthuli, Smt. Mohan has led transformative initiatives that have revitalized the Noyyal river system in Coimbatore and significantly increased the region’s green cover. Her visionary projects, grounded in ecological balance, have restored crucial water resources and inspired over 70,000 students and community members to adopt sustainable practices.

Reacting to this recognition, Smt. Vanitha Mohan expressed, “I am truly honored to receive the Kulapati Munshi Award. This recognition belongs not just to me, but to the entire Siruthuli team. Together, we are committed to safeguarding our environment and ensuring a sustainable future for generations. I dedicate this award to all those who have contributed to our mission.”

In addition to her environmental work, Smt. Mohan has made history as the first female President of the Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Coimbatore, and has been honored with prestigious awards like the Abdul Kalam Seva Ratna by His Holiness Dalai Lama, Nanneri Chemmal Award by Governor of Kerala, Environment Protection Award by Governor of Tamilnadu for her community contributions. The Kulapati Munshi Award, named after the esteemed Dr. K.M. Munshi, founder of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, is a fitting tribute to Smt. Mohan’s unwavering commitment to creating a positive social and environmental impact.

The Kulapati Munshi Award honors individuals who exemplify Dr. Munshi’s spirit of service and nation-building, and by presenting this accolade to Smt. Mohan, the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan acknowledges her significant contributions to society.





