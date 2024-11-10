Israeli airstrikes on Gaza kill 44 more Palestinians, death rate exceeds 43,550

(MENAFN) At least 44 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli on the Gaza Strip, increasing the overall death toll to 43,552, according to the Health in Gaza. The latest strikes resulted in the deaths of 44 individuals and injuries to 81 others in four separate on families within the past 24 hours. The ongoing bombardment has left many people trapped under rubble, with rescuers unable to reach them due to the intensity of the assault.



The death toll continues to rise as the Israeli forces persist in their offensive, which started after an attack by Hamas on October 7, 2023. Despite international calls for an immediate cease-fire, Israel has defied a UN Security Council resolution aimed at halting the violence. The devastating attacks have displaced nearly the entire population of Gaza, which is also facing shortages of essential resources, including food, clean water, and medical supplies.



Efforts by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar to mediate a cease-fire and arrange a prisoner swap between Israel and Hamas have failed, largely due to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal to end the conflict. In addition to the escalating humanitarian crisis, Israel faces legal action at the International Court of Justice, where it is being investigated for potential genocide due to its actions in Gaza.

