Governor And Chief Minister Discuss Peace And Development Initiatives For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
11/10/2024 7:55:18 AM
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi and Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur held a meeting at the Governor House in Peshawar, where they discussed various pressing issues, including the province's law and order situation and economic rights. Both leaders emphasized that ensuring peace is crucial for the region's economic development.
They agreed to work collaboratively to address security challenges and seek necessary resources from the federal government. The governor and chief minister also explored ways to promote tourism and other initiatives beneficial to the public.
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi assured that he would liaise with the federal government to resolve provincial concerns and act as a strong advocate for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's interests.
Earlier, Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur arrived at the Governor House to attend the swearing-in ceremony of a new provincial cabinet member, where he was warmly welcomed by the governor. PPP Parliamentary Leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Ahmad Karim Kundi and IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur were also present at the event.
