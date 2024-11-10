Son Allegedly Throws Parents Into Well After Domestic Dispute In Abbottabad
Date
11/10/2024 7:55:07 AM
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)
In a shocking incident in the village of Malkaan, Haveliya Tehsil, Abbottabad, a man allegedly threw his parents into a well with the help of his friends following a domestic dispute two months ago.
According to police, Qurban Ali Shah had reported his parents missing at the Haveliya Police station in August 2024. However, two months later, the bodies of the couple were discovered in a well and were subsequently sent to the hospital for post-mortem examination.
The police have arrested Qurban Ali Shah and are conducting raids to apprehend his two accomplices.
MENAFN10112024000189011041ID1108869685
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.