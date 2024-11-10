عربي


Son Allegedly Throws Parents Into Well After Domestic Dispute In Abbottabad

11/10/2024 7:55:07 AM

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a shocking incident in the village of Malkaan, Haveliya Tehsil, Abbottabad, a man allegedly threw his parents into a well with the help of his friends following a domestic dispute two months ago.

According to police, Qurban Ali Shah had reported his parents missing at the Haveliya Police station in August 2024. However, two months later, the bodies of the couple were discovered in a well and were subsequently sent to the hospital for post-mortem examination.

The police have arrested Qurban Ali Shah and are conducting raids to apprehend his two accomplices.

Tribal News Network

