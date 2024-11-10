Security Forces Thwart Militant Infiltration From Afghanistan In North Waziristan

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In the North Waziristan subdivision of Spinwam, security forces launched a successful operation against an infiltration attempt by crossing over from Afghanistan. The action resulted in the death of four suspected militants, with three others reportedly injured.

Security officials confirmed that late last night, a group of approximately 20-25 militants from the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) attempted to enter Pakistan's border region.



The security forces intercepted the group, utilizing advanced weaponry and deploying quadcopter drones to prevent the militants from crossing into Pakistani territory.

This latest operation underscores the vigilance and readiness of Pakistan's security forces to counter cross-border threats and maintain stability in the border regions.