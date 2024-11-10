Qatar negates claims of withdrawing from Gaza ceasefire mediation

(MENAFN) Qatar has denied media reports claiming it has withdrawn from its mediation efforts aimed at achieving a ceasefire in Gaza, asserting that its efforts are temporarily stalled, not abandoned. The Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Majed bin Mohammed Al-Ansari, clarified that Qatar had informed both Hamas and Israel 10 days ago that it would pause its mediation efforts if no agreement was reached in the latest round of talks. He assured that the country would resume its efforts when both sides show real willingness to end the conflict and address the humanitarian suffering.



Al-Ansari also dismissed reports that Hamas' political office in Doha had been closed, calling them inaccurate. He emphasized that the office's primary role is to facilitate communication between the involved parties, and it had previously contributed to achieving a ceasefire. According to Qatar, the office remains an essential tool for dialogue and has not been closed or moved, contrary to the reports circulating in international media.



The spokesman also stressed Qatar's commitment to not allowing its mediation efforts to be used for political leverage or manipulation. He pointed out that, since the initial ceasefire last November, there have been attempts by some parties to exploit the negotiations to justify the continuation of the conflict for narrow political gains. Qatar’s mediation, he added, has been about ending the war and alleviating the suffering of civilians, not serving political interests.



Al-Ansari further underlined that the country would not accept being blackmailed through the mediation process. He stressed that Qatar would continue to engage with its international partners but would only resume its efforts when the parties involved demonstrate seriousness and commitment to a lasting peace agreement. This pause in mediation efforts reflects Qatar's firm stance on achieving a fair and meaningful resolution to the ongoing conflict.

