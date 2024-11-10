Türkiye’s First Lady emphasizes women’s role in society, calls for gender balance

(MENAFN) Türkiye’s First Lady, Emine Erdoğan, underscored the vital role of women in society and the necessity for a justice-centered approach to technology during her speech at the 6th International Women and Justice Summit in Istanbul. At the event, organized by the Women and Democracy Association (KADEM), the theme of the summit was “Artificial Intelligence and Women.” Emphasizing that “women are not only half of a gender but half of humanity,” Erdoğan stressed the importance of empowering women in all sectors of society, especially in technology, where their representation remains insufficient.



Erdoğan highlighted the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on various fields such as healthcare, education, and business. While acknowledging AI’s data processing capabilities, she cautioned that technology alone cannot guarantee a brighter future unless it is integrated with justice. Research has shown that AI systems developed without ethical considerations can exacerbate social inequalities, with women being particularly vulnerable to its negative effects. She pointed to UN reports revealing that women’s representation in AI development is still around 20 percent, which she argued is an urgent issue that needs to be addressed for a more equitable future in technology.



Further, Erdoğan emphasized the importance of gender balance in technology, noting that systems which marginalize women cannot function properly. She likened the imbalance to a bird that cannot fly with one wing, advocating for equal participation from both men and women in shaping the future of humanity. She called for collaborative efforts, urging both genders to work together to create a fairer, more inclusive society.



In addition to discussing AI and gender equality, Erdoğan paid tribute to Palestinian women who continue to make significant contributions to their communities despite the ongoing conflict with Israel. Her speech served as a call to action, urging both men and women to take responsibility for fostering inclusive and just advancements in technology.

MENAFN10112024000045015839ID1108869656