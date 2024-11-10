Pentagon ‘expects’ Trump to preserve Biden’s commitments to Ukraine

(MENAFN) The US Department of Defense has confirmed that it plans to continue supplying arms to Ukraine until the final day of President Joe Biden’s administration, aiming to use up the remaining authorized funds for military assistance before President-elect Donald takes office. While there are concerns that shipments could be delayed under Trump, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh stated that the Defense Department anticipates the incoming president will honor the existing commitments made by his predecessor.



According to reports from Reuters and Politico, the White House is working to expedite weapons deliveries to Ukraine, as it could take months to fulfill aid requests even with Biden’s approval. Singh assured the public that while some military items may be out of stock or take longer to deliver, there are still approximately $4 billion worth of arms available through the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) and around $2 billion from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).



Singh emphasized that both types of aid are contractual commitments, and the Pentagon intends to fulfill these obligations. She added that packages of military aid would continue to be sent in the coming weeks before Biden's term ends, although she declined to comment on the specifics of weapon stockpiles or the timeline for utilizing the remaining funds.



Since the beginning of Russia's invasion in February 2022, the US Congress has approved over $174 billion in aid to support Ukraine, although Trump has not yet announced any clear plans for future US involvement. Despite concerns over a potential shift in policy, the Pentagon expects the ongoing support to continue until the end of the Biden administration.

