WHO Commends Kuwait's Efforts In Developing Hlt Policies Using Data

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait had made great efforts utilizing clear-cut data to build and develop policies, said a World Health Organization (WHO) official on Sunday.





This came in a statement to KUNA by Representative of WHO to Kuwait, Dr. Asad Hafeez during a organized by the Health Ministry's department of planning and development in cooperation with WHO regional office in the Middle East.





Hafeez affirmed that WHO took important steps to bolster health policies based on clear data to make sure that plans were executed smoothly and achieved sustainable health development.





He stressed that it was crucial to support technical abilities within the region and the world to plan health policies, indicating that the current workshop was part of the efforts in this regard.





Head of the Health Ministry's planning and development department Dr. Maitham Abdulkareem said that data was essential to draw out policies.





He added that the workshop would help achieve progress in operations and the framework of the Health Ministry. (end)





