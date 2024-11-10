CSK's Rishabh Pant Bid Not Ruled Out Yet. CEO Kasi Says 'We Will Still Try' Despite Auction Challenges

(MENAFN- Live Mint) With the Indian (IPL) 2025 mega auction approaching, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan addressed ongoing rumors about the franchise's interest in signing star Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant . Kasi admitted that while CSK would "still try," they may struggle to compete with other franchises in securing top Indian talent.

Pant's midnight post sparks rumors

The speculation surrounding Pant's future began after he shared a post on social on October 12 asking his fans if he would be sold at the auction, fueling rumors about his potential release from Delhi Capitals .

Pant's possible move to CSK

Rumors intensified after Delhi Capitals left Pant out of their retention list. However, CSK's CEO did not completely rule out the possibility of signing Pant, acknowledging the growing interest, though he emphasized the team's priority on retaining its core lineup.

CSK retention strategy for 2024 IPL discussed

In a conversation with former CSK batter Ambati Rayudu on Provoke TV on November 9, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) official Kasi discussed the team's retention strategy for the 2024 IPL season. While not ruling out the possibility of acquiring new talent, Kasi emphasized the importance of retaining the core players who have contributed significantly to the team's success in recent seasons.

Kasi revealed that decisions regarding the retentions were made after thorough discussions with key figures, including captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni, and coach Stephen Fleming. "We were very clear that the players who helped the team grow and stabilize in previous years were crucial for CSK's continued success," Kasi said.

The retained players include star names such as Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja (Jaddu), MS Dhoni, Shivam Dube, and Matheesha Pathirana. While the team is focused on keeping this core intact, Kasi acknowledged the challenge of entering the auction with a reduced purse.

"If we retain these players, we would have a lesser purse to go into the auction," he noted. "We knew that we wouldn't be able to compete with other teams when it comes to acquiring the best Indian talent." "I mean, we will still try, but i don't think we'll be able to get them at the auction," he said concluding his statement.