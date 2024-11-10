Week’S Economic Calendar: Brazil’S Central Bank Minutes & GDP Preview

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The upcoming week's economic calendar, spanning from November 11 to 15, presents a mix of crucial domestic and international events. Investors should pay close attention to these developments as they unfold.



Monday kicks off with the release of the Focus Report by Brazil's Central . This document outlines key economic forecasts. The morning also brings budget balance and surplus figures. The international agenda remains quiet on this day.



Tuesday's spotlight falls on the minutes from the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) meeting. This document details last week's discussions, which led to a 0.5 percentage point increase in the Selic rate to 11.25% per year. This marks the second rate hike under President Lula's administration.



The domestic market will also see retail sales data, a vital consumer spending indicator. This study covers various store types and sizes across the country. Internationally, Germany's Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the UK's unemployment rate will be released.







Wednesday brings a relatively calm economic agenda. Key events include Brazil's service sector growth results and the US CPI data. These figures will provide insights into inflation trends in both countries.



Thursday sees the release of Brazil's General Price Index-10 (IGP-10), measuring inflation from the 11th of the previous month to the 10th of the current month. Shortly after, the Central Bank's Economic Activity Index (IBC-BR) will be published. This indicator aims to predict the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).



The Eurozone and Japan will release their GDP figures on Thursday. Mexico's central bank will announce its interest rate decision. China will publish unemployment rates and retail sales data. In the US, the Producer Price Index (PPI) will be released.



Friday, the final business day of the week, is a holiday in Brazil. The stock market will be closed for Republic Day. International focus shifts to the UK's GDP and trade balance data. The US will release retail sales and industrial production figures.



This week's economic calenda offers a comprehensive view of global financial trends. Investors should monitor these events closely to make informed decisions in the ever-changing market landscape.

Economic Calendar for the Week November 11 to 15, 2024

Monday, November 11

Brazil







8:25 AM – Focus Bulletin



8:30 AM – Budget Balance (Sep)

8:30 AM – Budget Surplus (Sep)







9:00 AM – Retail Sales

Copom Minutes







4:00 AM – CPI



7:00 AM – ZEW Current Conditions Index (Nov)

7:00 AM – ZEW Economic Sentiment – Germany (Nov)





4:00 AM – UK Unemployment Rate (Sep)





8:00 AM – Services Sector Growth (Sep)







10:30 AM – CPI

4:00 PM – Federal Budget Balance (Oct)







8:00 AM – IGP-10

9:00 AM – IBC-Br







7:00 AM – Industrial Production (Monthly) (Sep)

7:00 AM – GDP





4:00 PM – Interest Rate Decision (Nov)





10:30 AM – PPI (Monthly) (Oct)





8:50 PM – GDP







11:00 PM – Industrial Production (Annual) (Oct)



11:00 PM – China Unemployment Rate (Oct)

11:00 PM – Retail Sales





Holiday – Republic Day







4:00 AM – GDP



4:00 AM – Trade Balance (Sep)

4:00 AM – Industrial Production (Monthly) (Sep)







10:30 AM – Retail Sales (Monthly) (Oct)

11:15 AM – Industrial Production (Annual) (Oct)



