(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil and Sweden have taken a significant step towards a mutually beneficial defense deal. On Saturday, the two nations signed a letter of intent, paving the way for a unique exchange. This agreement outlines Brazil's plan to purchase additional Saab Gripen fighter jets, while Sweden will acquire Embraer's KC-390 tactical aircraft.



The discussions leading to this agreement were first reported last September. Defense Ministers José Mucio Monteiro of Brazil and Pal Jonson of Sweden formalized the commitment during Jonson's visit to Natal. This Brazilian city is currently hosting the Cruzex air force exercise, showcasing various aircraft from different countries.



The exercise marks the debut of Brazil's new Gripen fighters . Seven out of eight units delivered to Brazil are participating in the event. This demonstration highlights the growing importance of the Gripen in Brazil's air defense strategy.



Minister Jonson emphasized the significance of aerospace cooperation between Sweden and Brazil. He stated that the new letter of intent provides a foundation for deepening this partnership. However, the document is just the beginning, with many details yet to be negotiated.







The potential deal faces several challenges. The Swedish Air Force has shown reluctance to replace their American C-130 Hercules with the KC-390. In response, Brazil hinted at considering second-hand American F-16s to replace their retiring AMX attack aircraft.



Financial considerations play a crucial role in these negotiations. The proposed increase in Brazil's Gripen fleet would cost approximately 4 billion reais ($700 million), spread over 25 years. This expense comes at a time when Brazil is focusing on reducing government spending.

Brazil and Sweden Advance Joint Venture in Fighter Jets and Transport Aircraft

The Gripen program offers unique benefits to Brazil, particularly in technology transfer. It has positioned Brazil as a leader in Latin American aviation technology. Critics, however, question the long-term viability of the Gripen, given Europe's shift towards fifth-generation fighters like the F-35.



For Embraer , this letter of intent brings positive news. It potentially adds another NATO country as a customer for the KC-390. The aircraft has already been sold to several NATO members and other countries worldwide.



The KC-390 has garnered interest from major powers like India and Saudi Arabia. Any deal with these countries could necessitate opening a production line abroad. Brazil, the launch customer, has reduced its original order from 28 to 19 aircraft.



This agreement represents a strategic move for both countries. It balances Brazil's need for advanced fighter jets with Sweden's interest in versatile transport aircraft. The deal, if finalized, could strengthen the aerospace industries of both nations and enhance their defense capabilities.

