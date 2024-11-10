Expert states US is unlikely to stop arms sales to Israel because of lobbying by AIPAC

(MENAFN) It is almost impossible for Democrats and Republicans to halt arms sales to Israel due to the American Israel Affairs Committee’s (AIPAC) robust lobbying, based on a specialist.



Max Blumenthal, editor-in-chief of the Grayzone news agency, informed a Turkish news agency that among of the initial offers US policymakers experience when they start serving is a free visit to Israel, conducted by AIPAC.



He pointed out that politicians with narrow knowledge of the Palestinian conflict and those who consider Israel as a holy land get important financial backing for their operations.

Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu meets up with the politicians, and the network helping them is related to a main mafia boss, he stated.



The statesmen, with narrow understanding of the opposite side, strongly support Netanyahu, stated Blumenthal, pointing out that AIPAC functions in Washington with small opposition due to entrenched prejudices against both Arabs and Muslims.



Blumenthal stated that aids from the weapons industry go straight to associates of the US Congress, with the Pentagon frequently updating them to sway beliefs, and the media is managed in several ways.



He also noted that if the US were to place arms restrictions o Israel, a cease-fire would directly follow; although, Washington is not yet capable of controlling Israel.

MENAFN10112024000045015682ID1108869535