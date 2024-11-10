WHO Director-General expresses serious concern about looming threat of famine in northern Gaza

(MENAFN) World Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed serious concern on Saturday about the looming threat of famine in northern Gaza. He called for urgent humanitarian aid, including food and medicine, to address the escalating malnutrition crisis within days rather than weeks. His remarks followed a warning from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) Famine Review Committee, which highlighted the significant risk of famine in the region, exacerbated by the ongoing Israeli military offensive and a strict blockade. The report noted severe shortages of food, water, medicine, and fuel, resulting in immense suffering, particularly among vulnerable groups like children and the elderly.



The IPC committee stressed the need for immediate action to avert a catastrophe. Since Israel's ground operation began in late October, both northern and southern Gaza have been facing critical shortages of essential goods, with markets running out of flour and families resorting to using spoiled or unsafe alternatives. Palestinians argue that Israel's military actions aim to displace residents from northern Gaza, creating a buffer zone amidst relentless bombardment and a blockade that prevents essential supplies from entering the region.

