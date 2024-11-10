Purple Life Sciences Launches PSOCARE, Marking A New Era In Nature-Based Psoriasis Treatment

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, November 10, 2024: Purple Life Sciences, a company that seeks to leverage the power of nature to treat human disease, launched PSOCARE, a psoriasis healing oil here today.



Among the first of many products to be introduced by this pioneering research-led organization, PSOCARE combines active herbal extract and humectant to effectively relieve the symptoms of psoriasis by reducing red patches, dry and cracked skin, itching and burning sensations, flaking, scaling, and plaques.



The product contains anthocyanin - a plant-based antioxidant that has transformative capabilities along with other ingredients such as bakuchiol, psoralidin and psoralen. Anthocyanin\'s antioxidant and antiinflammatory properties can aid in reducing psoriasis symptoms by targeting inflammation and oxidative stress to promote skin healing.



Purple Life Sciences is the only Indian company to be commercially cultivating purple corn from which anthocyanin is extracted.



PSOCARE stands out due to its ability to offer relief from psoriasis without synthetic ingredients or side effects making it a high-efficacy yet natural solution for treating the autoimmune condition.



\"With PSOCARE, we\'re delivering the power of nature with the precision of science, ensuring relief without compromise. But we have only gotten started! Purple Life Sciences is actively developing additional products aimed at reshaping the approach to managing long-term diseases,\" said Raghav Reddy, Director - R&D (M/Pharm. NIPER, Mohali) PTPC: Pharmaceutical Technology & Process Chemistry, Industrial SCFE Co2 Expert.



\"With PSOCARE, we\'re redefining natural wellness by offering powerful, science-backed relief without the side effects of conventional treatments. Our goal is to make effective, natural solutions accessible for long-term health and well-being,\" said K. Manikanta Reddy, Director - Finance & Operations.



Purple Life Sciences is actively developing a line of treatments for other long-term conditions that will continue to combine nature\'s most potent molecules with advanced formulation technology, aiming to provide natural, side-effect-free alternatives to conventional medicine.



About Purple Life Sciences



Purple Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., a pioneering Indian company, is dedicated to harnessing natural molecules to treat lifestyle and autoimmune diseases. The company combines advanced natural science with proprietary technology to create potent, plant-based treatments that are effective, long-lasting, and free from the harmful side effects often associated with pharmaceutical products.

