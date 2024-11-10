Ukrainian Defenders Intercept Around 15 Russian Drones Threatening Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces intercepted approximately 15 Russian drones that threatened Kyiv in the early hours of November 10.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration via Telegra , according to Ukrinform.

Overnight, the Russian forces once again targeted residential areas in Kyiv with strike drones.

The air raid alert in Kyiv lasted for nearly five hours.

“Recently, the enemy has been changing their drone deployment tactics. However, all the components of Ukraine's Defense Forces involved in airspace protection have been effectively adapting to these new threats,” the report reads.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces used various methods to intercept about 15 enemy UAVs. Fortunately, no damage or casualties were reported in the capital.

As reported earlier, in an overnight attack on Odesa, several homes were destroyed, civilian casualties were reported.