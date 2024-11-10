One Direction Singer Liam Payne Did Not Die By Suicide, Say Prosecutors In Argentina

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Popular British Liam Payne died on October 16 after falling from a third-floor balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires. Argentine authorities have now ruled out as the cause of his passing following an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his fall.

According to the official autopsy reports obtained by Deadline, the singer was killed by multiple injuries consistent with the fall. A toxicology report showed that Payne had multiple substances in his system at the time of his death. Local prosecutors have however concluded that his injuries were not the result of self-harm or any external intervention by others.

Three people 'close to the singer' were charged earlier this week in connection with the death. The allegations against them include "abandonment of a person followed by death" and“supply and facilitating the use of narcotics”.



One of the suspects is believed to have had a close working relationship with Payne, while another was an employee of the hotel where the incident took place. The third stands accused of providing the substances found in his system.

It is pertinent to remember that hotel staff in Buenos Aires had called the police just before the tragic fall to report an "aggressive" man who appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

