(MENAFN) The industrial division kept shedding employment last month, conveying its tally of job losses to 78,000 during the last three months.



The Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday published its employment report for last month, that showed that he industrial division missed 46,000 vacancies in the previous month, based on the company’s preliminary analysis.



That came after a loss of 6,000 employments in the past couple of months, that is also a preliminary number, and a drop pf 26,000 employments in August.



Industrial’s job losses in the previous couple of months involved a drop of 44,000 in the transportation tool manufacturing industry because of strike activity. That might be somewhat recognized to the current strike by almost 33,000 unionized machinists at Boeing.



The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) started its strike om the 13th of September and has earlier excluded Boeing’s recent contract offers during the impasse, yet the firms expanded a new offer to the union on Thursday that is taken into consideration.

