Shenzhen China Wins “World Smart City Awards - City Award”, Enabling Service Requests to Be as Transparent and Trackable as Online Shopping

(MENAFN- EmailWire) BARCELONA, SPAIN (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- On November 6, Central European Time, at the 2024 Smart City World Congress (SCEWC) held in Barcelona, Shenzhen stood out from 429 candidate cities from 64 countries and regions to win the World Smart City Awards, demonstrating China's extraordinary strength and potential in building smart cities.



Centered on the theme of “building a new smart city benchmark, making city smarter and life better”, the “comprehensive solution for building a smart city” tendered by Shenzhen integrates the city's people-oriented concept of smart city construction, and provides several highlight cases. The jury committee believes that Shenzhen has comprehensively demonstrated its innovation outcomes and excellent solutions in key areas such as enabling technology, transportation, energy and environment, governance, industry and economy, livability and inclusiveness, safety and emergency response, infrastructure and construction, and created an intelligent and humanistic digitalized city by its unique urban construction philosophy, foundation and landscape.



With respect to social governance, to address the daily troubles of citizens, guarantee unimpeded channels for expressing demands, coordinating interests and safeguarding the rights and interests of citizens, and well handle all formalities, Shenzhen started a comprehensive service reform pertinent to people's demands in 2022 to integrate a total of 537 demand expressing channels, and set up the platform of “@Shenzhen—express channel for people's demands”, so that the masses can report their demands in a more efficient and convenient way. In addition, the platform provides the entire handling process in a real-time manner, making it as visible and traceable as the online shopping process. Over the past several years, the platform has handled more than 37 million cases, with timely response to around 90% of the appeals, gaining an overall satisfaction rate of over 99%.







