Ukrainian Border Guards Receive Assistance From Finnish Volunteers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Finnish volunteers have handed over and watercraft to Ukraine's Steel Border 15th Mobile Border Detachment.

That is according to the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service , Ukrinform reports.

"Finnish volunteers from the island of Aland, led by Monica Von Frenckell, handed over important support to the 15th Mobile Border Detachment 'Steel Border': an ambulance, a truck, a car, two boats, a carriage trailer and equipment for heating staff and patients at stabilization points on the front line," the border agency said.

It added that cooperation with volunteers began in 2023, and since then Western partners have repeatedly provided assistance to the 15th Mobile Border Detachm.

"We express our sincere thanks to our Finnish friends for their constant support," the agency said.

