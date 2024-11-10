Project 'Human Capital Development' Launched In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kherson region is launching a new initiative 'Human Capital Development' aimed at the recovery and sustainable future development of the area.

This was announced by Chief of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin via Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

"We are launching a new project called 'Human Capital Development' to restore and secure a stable future for Kherson region," Prokudin wrote. He introduced the project in Kyiv during a 'Path to Recovery: Strategic Priorities for Kherson Region'.

Prokudin highlighted the severe impact of the Russian occupation on the region. Currently, only 33% of Kherson region has been de-occupied. The ongoing military threats have forced many residents to flee, both during the occupation and after the liberation. As of now, only 166,000 people remain on the right bank of the Dnipro River, which is roughly a third of the pre-war population.

"During my tenure, I've realized that rebuilding human capital is just as crucial as reconstructing the infrastructure. People are our greatest asset and strength. The future of Kherson - whether it's in a week, a year, or a decade - depends on them," Prokudin emphasized.

The project aims to create conditions that instill confidence in the residents about their future, encouraging them to stay in their homeland.

and

Prokudin mentioned that a dedicated team is in constant communication with local communities to assess their needs and find solutions. Over 500 surveys have already been collected, detailing the challenges faced by the residents. Each issue is taken seriously because "behind each problem are real people and their daily struggles," he noted.

"We aspire to collaborate with our partners to combine efforts for the sustainable development of the region," Prokudin assured.

As reported earlier, on November 8, a cultural and artistic project 'Kherson – People Like Strings' was presented at the Ukrainian House in Kyiv. This event marked the second anniversary of the liberation of the right bank of Kherson region from Russian occupiers.