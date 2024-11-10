Brampton Hindu Temple Attack: Police Arrest Another Suspect In Connection With Altercation

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Another person has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a violent altercation that occurred at a Hindu temple in Brampton on November 3.

This has been the fourth arrest in the case. The began an investigation into the matter after videos of the violent altercation went on the internet, capturing acts of assault by demonstrators using flags and sticks, according to a press release issued by Peel Region Police on Saturday.

According to an official statement from Peel Region Police , investigators from the 21 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau and Strategic Investigation Team (SIT) have arrested and charged another individual involved in the violent demonstration at a Brampton Mandir.

Earlier, the police had arrested 57-year-old Lal Banerjee from Toronto in the matter, reported ANI on November 8 citing police.

On Sunday, November 3, 2024 Peel Regional Police responded to an altercation during a demonstration at a Mandir on The Gore Road in Brampton. As tensions between opposing sides increased, the demonstrations became physical and assaultive, the statement said.

Investigation of Brampton temple attack underway

The police continue to scrutinise hundreds of videos of the incidents and interrogate eyewitnesses and other people present on the spot to identify the culprits and suspects involved in the attack.



The police have also suspended a department official for allegedly taking part in the pro-Khalistani protest outside Brampton Hindu temple, which turned violent following an altercation with the other side.

Sergeant Harinder Sohi , a Peel Regional Police Officer in Canada, was suspended for allegedly taking part in the pro-Khalistani protests, which resulted in an attack at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, according to a Hindustan Times report.



The police have arrested nearly four people in the matter. Out of them two have been released on bail. One of the individuals who has since been identified is 35-year-old Inderjeet Gosal of Brampton. He was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon. He was released on conditions and is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton at a later date.

Lal Banerjee, 57, from Toronto, was also arrested in the case and was charged with "public incitement of hatred" contrary to section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code of Canada. He was also released with similar conditions imposed on Indrajeet Gosal.