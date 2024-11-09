New ILO-Backed AI Tool To Support Colombia’S Coffee Producers

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

A new AI chatbot will provide personalized advice to help improve working conditions and competitiveness for Colombia's coffee producers.

HUILA, COLOMBIA (ILO News) – The International Labour Organization (ILO) and the of the department of Huila, Colombia, launched last month the pilot of an artificial intelligence (AI) tool aimed at boosting productivity and promoting decent work for Colombia's coffee producers.

The platform, 'AgroasesorIA', is set to benefit at least 700 coffee producers over the next six months in Colombia's main coffee-producing department – or region – the department of Huila. Through a WhatsApp chatbot, producers will be able to ask questions and receive personalized advice on labour formalization, business management, occupational health and safety, and good agricultural practices.

“AI will allow us to save time and resources, will facilitate administrative processes and help us optimize production,” explained María Reyes, a coffee producer from Gigante, Huila.

The initiative is part of the ILO project 'Innovative Solutions for Formalization in Latin America and the Caribbean', which supports the region's transition away from the informal economy. Secretary of Economic Development of Huila, Jorge Andres Gechem expressed his support for the initiative and noted that collaboration will promote sustainable development in the region and benefit small producers in particular who make up the bulk of the coffee sector in Colombia.

The ILO and the government of the department of Huila presented the new tool during a day of dialogue organized for the sector's key actors, including farmers, cooperatives, and exporters.

“The Huila region was selected for the pilot of this tool due to its strategic importance in agricultural production, especially in the coffee sector. This initiative will not only increase the competitiveness of producers, but it will also improve working conditions within the framework of the transition to a formal economy. Thanks to the input gathered during the workshop, we will be able to make key adjustments to the AI tool to maximize its effectiveness in this pilot phase,” explained ILO coordinator of Innovative Solutions for Formalization in Latin America and the Caribbean' project, Juan Manuel García.

The day of dialogue was held in alliance with the regional committee of the coffee chain and the German Cooperation Agency (GIZ) through the project 'Systemic Strengthening of the Coffee Chain' and with the participation of the Universidad Surcolombiana.

The ILO's 'Innovative Solutions for Formalization in Latin America and the Caribbean ' project is co-financed by the European Union. The initiative promotes innovative and solution-focused strategies to foster the transition from the informal to the formal economy in Latin American and Caribbean countries.

The post New ILO-backed AI tool to support Colombia's coffee producers appeared first on Caribbean News Global .