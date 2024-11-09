US Election 2024: 'No Positions' For Nikki Haley Or Mike Pompeo In Donald Trump Cabinet. Here's Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) President-elect Donald stated that he will not be offering positions in his new administration to his former UN Ambassador, Nikki Haley, or his former Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo.

“I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our country,” he said in a Saturday post on Truth Social, as reported by Bloomberg.

Nikki Haley, a former governor of South Carolina, ran against Donald Trump in this year's primary, securing support from wealthy Wall Street figures while facing challenges in winning over Trump's base. Establishment Republicans, often seen as part of the old GOP guard, viewed her candidacy as a final opportunity to reclaim control of the party.

High-profile conservatives, from billionaire Ken Griffin and the Koch Group to Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who had grown disillusioned with Trump's combative style and the unpredictability of his first term, were willing to bet that Haley could block his path to a third consecutive nomination.

Pompeo, a Trump loyalist, also served as the Central Intelligence Agency director under him. Names being floated for secretary of state include Ric Grenell, Trump's former ambassador to Germany, and Steven Mnuchin, the former Treasury chief.

Republicans are on track to win total control of government, having gained the White House and the Senate while leading in the race for the House of Representatives. That means Trump's nominees for 4,000 government posts, including more than two dozen cabinet officials, could sail through the confirmation process in the Senate.