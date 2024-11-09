Russia Will Be Able To Produce 30% More Artillery Shells Than All EU Countries In 2025 - Sybiha

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia will be able to produce 30% more artillery shells than all EU member states combined in 2025.

Ukrainian Foreign Andrii Sybiha said this at a joint press with EU High Representative Josep Borrell in Kyiv on Saturday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"According to Ukrainian intelligence, using the information we have, if there is no proper response or prevention, Russia will be able to produce 30% more artillery shells than all countries of the European Union combined," he said.

Sybiha stressed the need to think about this strategically and prevent this now.

"First of all, here I am referring to the shadow fleet, which helps Russia circumvent sanctions and continue to trade energy resources, oil. It is very important that the further strengthening of the EU's sanctions policy of our allies focus on this aspect," he said.