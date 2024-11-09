عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Forces Launch Missile Strike On Shostka Community In Sumy Region

Russian Forces Launch Missile Strike On Shostka Community In Sumy Region


11/9/2024 7:15:46 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders have launched a missile attack on infrastructure in the Shostka community, Sumy region.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Today, on November 9, the enemy launched a (ballistic) missile attack on infrastructure in the Shostka community. Concerned services are operating at the scene," the post said.

Read also: Two killed, one wounded in Russian airstrike on Kupiansk

The military administration added that the consequences of the attack were being clarified.

MENAFN09112024000193011044ID1108868619


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search