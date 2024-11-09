Russian Forces Launch Missile Strike On Shostka Community In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders have launched a missile attack on infrastructure in the Shostka community, Sumy region.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Today, on November 9, the enemy launched a (ballistic) missile attack on infrastructure in the Shostka community. Concerned services are operating at the scene," the post said.

The military administration added that the consequences of the attack were being clarified.