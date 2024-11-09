Russian Forces Launch Missile Strike On Shostka Community In Sumy Region
Date
11/9/2024 7:15:46 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders have launched a missile attack on infrastructure in the Shostka community, Sumy region.
The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Today, on November 9, the enemy launched a (ballistic) missile attack on infrastructure in the Shostka community. Concerned services are operating at the scene," the post said.
Read also:
Two killed, one wounded in Russian airstrike
on Kupiansk
The military administration added that the consequences of the attack were being clarified.
MENAFN09112024000193011044ID1108868619
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.