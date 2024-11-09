Death Toll From Pakistan Blast Rises To 26

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- Two people succumbed to their wounds, taking to 26 the death toll from the blast at a railway station in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, besides 62 injuries.

The suicide blast ripped through Quetta Railway Station in Quetta city of Balochistan province, spokesperson for the local department Wasim Baig said on Saturday.

The were shifted to the nearest medical facilities in Quetta where an emergency was imposed in all hospitals of the district.

The official confirmed that the killed included 14 members of the Pakistan army and 46 soldiers were wounded in the blast.

The blast targeted law enforcement agencies while civilians were also targeted. Provincial Police Chief, Inspector General Moazzam Jah Ansari in a statement to media said that the target was army personnel from the Infantry School gathered at the train station. All the gatherings have been banned in the area while bus stations were on high alert where railways have been requested to close the station and suspend train services. A train was about to depart from the railway station towards northern Peshawar city at the time of the blast.

The banned militant group Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the blast.

Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the explosion and prayed for the departed souls, said a statement by PM House. He directed medical aid to the injured and sought an investigation report of the incident from the Balochistan government. Sharif warned that the terrorists who harm the lives and property of innocent people will have to pay a heavy price. He reaffirmed the commitment to eradicate the menace of terrorism. Earlier last week, an explosion near a girl's school and a hospital in Balochistan's Mastung district killed seven people, including five children.

The explosion comes at a time when Pakistan has witnessed a rise in terror attacks especially in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces bordering Afghanistan. (pickup previous) sbk

