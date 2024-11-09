Coalition Command Confirms Two Martyrs From Armed Attack In Yemen

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- The Joint Command of the Coalition to Restore in Yemen said that a Saudi officer and a non-commissioned officer were martyred as a result of "a cowardly attack" on their camp in Seyiun city, Hadhramaut Governorate, central Yemen.

Another officer was in the treacherous attack that took place last night during the forces' workouts, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday, citing a statement by spokesman of the Coalition Forces Brig-Gen. Turki Al-Malki.

The Coalition forces provide support and training to Yemen's First Military Region forces in the combat against terrorism and smuggling, besides their humanitarian and developmental activities in Yemen.

Brig-Gen. Al-Malki affirmed that it was a cowardly Lone Wolf attack by a member of the Yemeni Ministry of Defense who does not represent the Ministry's personnel.

"The honorable members of the Yemeni Ministry of Defense expressed on numerous occasions their appreciation for the pivotal and positive role of the Coalition forces.

"The Joint Command of the Coalition conveys its deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of the martyrs, and prays to Almighty Allah to accept the righteous martyrs and bless the injured with a speedy recovery," the spokesman added. (end)

