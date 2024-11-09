Dixon Technologies And Nokia Collaborate To Manufacture Fixed Broadband Devices In India

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 9 (KNN)

In a significant development for India's landscape, Dixon Technologies, a leading Indian electronic manufacturing services provider, has partnered with Finnish giant to commence the production of fixed broadband devices in India.

This collaboration aligns with India's push towards digital connectivity, particularly as demand for fixed broadband services continues to surge, driven by the adoption of Fiber to the Home (FTTH) and the advent of 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technologies.

Dixon Electro, a subsidiary of Dixon Technologies, has established a manufacturing setup in Noida, dedicated to producing up to 10 million devices annually.

The facility will focus on advanced broadband devices, including GPON, 5G FWA, and Mesh Wi-Fi units, which can deliver internet speeds of up to one gigabit per second to households across India.

This production endeavour will not only contribute to the growth of India's digital ecosystem but will also create around 3,000 new jobs, fostering economic growth in the region.

According to a joint statement, Nokia's Chennai-based Research and Development Centre will lead the design and development of the broadband devices, while Dixon Electro will oversee large-scale manufacturing.

This partnership aims to deliver a comprehensive toolkit for Indian broadband providers, offering both FTTH and 5G FWA solutions, alongside Wi-Fi beacons to enhance in-home connectivity.

Nokia, a prominent player in broadband infrastructure, currently supports over half of India's FTTH infrastructure, connecting a substantial number of Indian homes to Nokia-powered fiber broadband networks.

"Now, Nokia adds 5G FWA and Wi-Fi beacons for a complete in-home broadband toolkit for Indian operators," said Nokia's Vice President of Fixed Networks, Sandy Motley. "Through this partnership, we aim to support India's transition to a digitally connected future."

Dixon Technologies Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Atul B. Lall, highlighted the partnership's alignment with India's vision of a self-reliant manufacturing sector. "Our collaboration with Nokia represents a milestone, supporting the vision of a self-reliant India.

As we begin local production of these advanced broadband devices, Dixon reaffirms its commitment to expanding India's electronics ecosystem," Lall remarked.

This initiative marks a critical step forward as Dixon Technologies, with 23 facilities nationwide, looks to expand its role in India's burgeoning digital economy, building on its revenue of Rs 6,411 crore in FY24.

(KNN Bureau)