Kuwait's 3Rd Air Bridge Flight Departs To Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Red Crescent Society (KRCS) announced on Saturday that its 3rd air bridge plane took off from Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base heading to Lebanon, loaded with 40 tons of various aid relief supplies.

In a statement to KUNA, KRCS Chairman Ambassador Khaled Al-Maghames praised the efforts of the leadership in continuing the relief bridge to support the Lebanese people who suffered from the Israeli aggression.

He said that the Kuwaiti relief aid is in line with the humanitarian needs in Lebanon, which are represented in providing food, blankets, and in-kind and medical supplies.

He pointed out that the Society is working to coordinate with the Embassy of Kuwait in Lebanon and the Lebanese authorities to deliver aid and medicines to the displaced and to those who deserve it.

Al- Maghames expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the Ministries of Defense, Foreign Affairs, Social Affairs and Health in supporting the society's efforts to enhance the humanitarian situation in Lebanon, in addition to the efforts of the employees and volunteers in KRCS. (end)

