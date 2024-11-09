Kerala ADM’S Family To Move HC Against Lax Police Probe, Divya’S Bail

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 9 (IANS) The family of Kannur ADM Naveen Babu who committed last month is all set to move the Kerala High Court against the allegedly lax probe which they said led to the granting of bail to the CPI-M leader P.P. Divya.

Manjusha, wife of Naveen Babu, is reported to be seeking advice to explore options of appeal against the granting of bail to Divya and for a probe monitored by the court, sources said on Saturday.

Manjusha is unhappy with the present police probe as several crucial aspects which led to the suicide of her husband have allegedly not been looked into.

The ADM's family also wants a relook at the role played by the Kannur District Collector Arun Vijayan, T.V. Prasanth, the complainant against Naveen Babu, and besides the brother-in-law of Prasanth, who moves closely with the top brass of the CPI-M.

Soon after getting bail in connection with the suicide case of Kannur ADM Naveen Babu, Divya told the media that she was confident that she would be able to prove her innocence.

“I will prove my innocence and I trust the judiciary. Just like the family of Naveen Babu, I too wish the same that a thorough probe should take place into the whole incident,” said Divya.

“I am very sad over the death of Naveen Babu. I have been in the public domain for the past nearly two decades. All along I have cooperated with officials and all that I said was without any malice,” added Divya.

Earlier, a court in Kannur granted bail to Divya and after all the proceedings got over, she came out of the Women's Jail.

Soon after the court gave her bail, Divya's counsel said this was expected as there were guidelines for everything.

"Now when the trial in the case against Divya comes up, we are confident that we will be able to prove that she is innocent. A lot of things have to come out and it will happen when the case will come for trial in the court," said the counsel.