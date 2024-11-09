Kuwait, UAE Have Been Bonded With Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) News Report by Amna Al-Shemmari

KUWAIT, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, over the years, have inked a large number of agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) aimed at beefing up further the strategic partnership and the close relations.

These accords have covered political, economic and social sectors, in line with the two countries' long-term development visions.

As these relations have been evolving in all fields, the two countries have signed a number of agreements during era of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, out of Their Highness' keenness on rendering the bilateral relations an example to follow.

The two GCC countries have been on the path of enhancing ties and working out cooperation agreements at diverse levels since 1972, when they inaugurated embassies in Kuwait City and Abu Dhabi. Since then until late 2020, they had inked up to 33 accords, in addition to a number of MoUs, designed to boost cooperation and stimulate development.

At the political-diplomatic level, the two sagacious leaderships share identical visions and perspectives toward regional and international issues; such the necessity to reach a comprehensive and just settlement to the Palestinian cause according to the two-state principle.

As to regional issues, Kuwait City and Abu Dhabi have affirmed support for the Gulf security and stability, favoring dialogue and diplomatic solutions to resolve disputes and strifes, boosting solidarity, tolerance and peaceful co-existence among countries of the region.

The fifth session of the joint supreme commission, held in Abu Dhabi on September 2, was capped with signing a number of agreements within the framework of executive memos and programs. Some of the inked memos during the session tackled products standardization, the infrastructural environment, communication, information technology, education, sports and culture. The two sides had also inked MoUs for cooperation in cyber security and defense procurements.

At the environmental level, Kuwait Environment Public Authority and Abu Dhabi Emirates signed in November 2021 a MoU for enriching bio-diversity, advancing expertise swap and cooperating in specialties such as fish farming.

In February 2023, Kuwait City and Abu Dhabi inaugurated the first project for pooling traffic violations data. And, in April 2023, they opened a marine route for tankers from Khalifa port to Al-Shuwaikh port.

In February 2024, they signed an agreement for averting double taxation. Moreover, the Kuwait Cultural Office in Dubai and the Gulf Medical University in Ajman signed in March 2024 a MoU to allocate seats for the human medicine expeditions.

In June 2024, the two countries signed a memo for deploying guards on board of civil planes.

Non-oil commodities exchanges between the two countries reached USD 12.2 billion last year, growing by two percent per annum.

The UAE is Kuwait's second top trade partner after China. Abu Dhabi draws 22 percent of the Kuwaiti exports. And, the UAE is the third top investor in Kuwait -- six percent of the foreign investments until end of 2022. (end)

