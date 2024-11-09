Government Dismisses State Service For Geology Head And Deputy Defense Minister
11/9/2024 12:19:31 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers has dismissed Deputy Defense Minister Oleksandr Serhiy and Head of the State Service for Geology and Subsoil Roman Opimakh.
Taras Melnychuk, the government's permanent representative in the Verkhovna Rada, announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
“Dismissed: Oleksandr Petrovych Serhiy from the post of Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine; Roman Yevhenovych Opimakh from the post of Head of the State Service of Geology and Subsoil of Ukraine,” Melnychuk wrote.
Read also: government dismisses
deputy defense chief Dzhyhyr
He also noted that Serhiy Dekhtyarenko was temporarily entrusted with the duties of the head of the State Service of Geology and Subsoil.
