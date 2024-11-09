Ukraine Receives EUR 12B For Fulfilling Ukraine Facility Indicators In H1 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine received EUR 12 billion from the European Union under the Ukraine Facility for progress in implementing the Ukraine Plan in January-June 2024.

The Ukrainian of announced this on its website , Ukrinform reports.

“In 2024, the met 25 indicators of the Plan, enabling Ukraine to secure EUR 12 billion through the Ukraine Facility... By year-end, we anticipate an additional EUR 4 billion based on third-quarter results, which is essential for maintaining macroeconomic stability.,” said Oleksii Sobolev, First Deputy of Economy.

The Ministry of Economy has already submitted a report to the European Union on the successful implementation of the indicators for the third quarter of 2024. By mid-December, the tranche for the successful implementation of the indicators in July-September is expected, bringing the annual amount of financial assistance from the EU to EUR 16 billion.

Ukraine needs out-of-the-box solutions to achieve climate goals –'s opinion

As reported, in June 2024, Ukraine and the European Union signed an Agreement totaling EUR 5.27 billion for 2024-2027 under the Ukraine Facility. Ukraine will receive the next tranches on a quarterly basis, subject to the fulfillment of certain indicators.