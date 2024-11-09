Ukraine Receives EUR 12B For Fulfilling Ukraine Facility Indicators In H1 2024
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine received EUR 12 billion from the European Union under the Ukraine Facility for progress in implementing the Ukraine Plan in January-June 2024.
The Ukrainian Ministry of Economy announced this on its website , Ukrinform reports.
“In 2024, the government met 25 indicators of the Plan, enabling Ukraine to secure EUR 12 billion through the Ukraine Facility... By year-end, we anticipate an additional EUR 4 billion based on third-quarter results, which is essential for maintaining macroeconomic stability.,” said Oleksii Sobolev, First Deputy Minister of Economy.
The Ministry of Economy has already submitted a report to the European Union on the successful implementation of the indicators for the third quarter of 2024. By mid-December, the tranche for the successful implementation of the indicators in July-September is expected, bringing the annual amount of financial assistance from the EU to EUR 16 billion.
As reported, in June 2024, Ukraine and the European Union signed an Agreement totaling EUR 5.27 billion for 2024-2027 under the Ukraine Facility. Ukraine will receive the next tranches on a quarterly basis, subject to the fulfillment of certain indicators.
