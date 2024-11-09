Le Mridien Village Terrace Is Back For An Alfresco Dining Experience Under The Stars

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, November 2024 - As the cooler nights make a comeback, Le Mridien Village Terrace kicks off with a new season of outdoor dining. Launching night brunches every night of the week, from

Tuesday

through to

Sunday

at

7pm .

Indulge in a series of themed nights that promise exquisite delights matched with vibrant live entertainment from a band, singing and dancing under the stars to create an unforgettable atmosphere.

Exciting Themed Nights Include:

SEAFOOD SATURDAYS

Immerse yourself in a fresh and flavorful ocean bounty, featuring an array of seafood dishes that will tantalize your taste buds. From succulent shrimp to grilled fish, it's a seafood lover's paradise.

INTERNATIONAL BUFFET NIGHTS

Savor the world on a plate every

Sunday, Tuesday, and

Wednesday

with a grand international buffet. Explore diverse cuisines ranging from Asian delicacies to Mediterranean favorites, each dish crafted to perfection.

1001 NIGHTS

Every Thursday, journey into the enchanting tales of the Middle East with a

1001 Nights

theme. Delight in aromatic spices, traditional dishes, and captivating performances that evoke the magic of Arabian nights.

BBQ NIGHT

Every Friday, welcome the weekend with a fiery appetite, featuring a selection of grilled meats and fish plated with flavorful sides. Enjoy the smoky goodness under a starlit sky, complemented by the sounds of live music.