Energy Fair 2024: Collaboration Towards The Sustainable Energy Transition In Belize

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BELMOPAN, Belize – The of Public Utilities, Energy, Logistics and E-governance (MPUELE), in partnership with key stakeholders, successfully hosted the Energy Fair 2024 at the University of Belize Campus in Belmopan.

It was a dynamic event celebrating Belize's progress toward a future of clean and sustainable energy. The fair kicked off with a vibrant Opening Ceremony at 9:00 AM, featuring several key announcements and initiatives that demonstrate Belize's commitment to accelerating its energy transition.

Among the highlights was the unveiling of the Least Cost Rural Electrification Plan, a groundbreaking collaboration between the ministry and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), aimed at expanding affordable and sustainable energy access to rural communities across the country. This initiative will play a crucial role in addressing energy inequities and advancing Belize's commitment to renewable energy development.

Another significant moment was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the ministry and the University of Belize to establish an Energy Research and Training Center.

This new center will serve as a hub for education and research, preparing Belizeans for careers in the evolving energy sector and further advancing the country's clean energy initiatives.

In his keynote address, Michel Chebat outlined the ministry's ongoing efforts to drive Belize's clean energy agenda, also highlighted recent initiatives, including the partnership with the Saudi Fund for Development, where Belize secured a historic USD 77 million investment for a 60-megawatt utility-scale solar plant project. The Annual Energy Report 2023 was also underscored, providing a comprehensive overview of the country's energy sector.

Michel Chebat emphasized that the report, now available digitally on the energy unit's website and the ministry will help guide policy decisions and promote greater public engagement on energy issues.

The ministry expressed its gratitude to the numerous organizations that participated in the fair, contributing to its success. Booth exhibitors included Caribbean Motors, Development Finance Corporation, Belize Bureau of Standards, National Bank of Belize Limited, Galen University, International Development Bank, Nexgen, University of Belize, Digi, UNDP, Belize Port Authority, E-Governance and Digitization Unit, The Belize Postal Service, E-volution, Belize Electricity Limited, and the ministry's energy unit.

These booths offered interactive, educational, and insightful experiences for visitors, with dynamic exchanges focusing on various aspects of energy, from renewable sources to energy efficiency and electric mobility.

The Energy Fair 2024 was also an opportunity to celebrate the regional theme for CARICOM's Energy Month,“Invest in Sustainable Energy – Accelerating the Energy Transition.” In the afternoon, the fair hosted a series of engaging panel discussions on Distributed Generation and E-mobility, where experts, panelists, and moderators shared valuable insights and sparked lively discussions.

The ministry is particularly grateful to all those who participated in these forums, helping to highlight the role of distributed energy systems and the growing importance of electric mobility in the region's energy future.

The fair was made possible thanks to the generous support of sponsors: Belize Electricity Limited, Caribbean Motors, Citrus Products of Belize Limited, International Development Bank, European Union, the Lait Up Belize Project, Silk Grass Farms, UNDP, Belize Water Services, The Embassy of Taiwan (China) and Digi.

The post Energy Fair 2024: Collaboration towards the Sustainable Energy Transition in Belize appeared first on Caribbean News Global .