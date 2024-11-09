DHS – Japan Sign Joint Statement To Advance Mutual Science And Technology Goals

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Directorate (S&T) signed a Joint Statement of Intent (JSoI) for collaborative research, development and foreign technical exchanges with Japan's Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and (MEXT). The details of this statement re-affirm the commitment of the two countries to cooperate in fields of science and technology.

“I am encouraged by the opportunity to join forces with our partners in Japan on research, development, and innovation,” said Dr Dimitri Kusnezov, DHS under secretary for science and technology.“I look forward to the opportunity to collaborate on technical projects that leverage our collective expertise and capabilities to enhance the safety and security of both nations.”

DHS S&T and MEXT have laid the foundation to facilitate mutual research, development, and innovation across maritime and aerospace domain research areas. Under the JSoI, S&T and MEXT will share information on mutual science and technology challenges and explore potential research, developing, testing or evaluation activities. These collaborations will help advance common approaches to the promotion and development of scientific and technical cooperation contributing to the homeland security needs of S&T and the economic security matters of MEXT.

This JSoI supports the Biden-Harris administration's priorities and commitments to enhance its partnership with Japan and build connections with counterparts for Science and Technology.

In April 2024, president Biden hosted prime minister KISHIDA Fumio for a Presidential Summit where both governments committed to strengthening our shared role as global leaders in the development and protection of next-generation critical and emerging technologies such as AI, quantum technology, semiconductors, and biotechnology through research exchange as well as reaching new frontiers in space.

